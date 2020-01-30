Roth Capital Increases Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target to $4.50

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $3.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.31.

NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 485,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $134.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott A. Green sold 95,642 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $288,838.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $111,979.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

