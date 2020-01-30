Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 460 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,656,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,623,678. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

