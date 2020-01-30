Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

T stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.04. 2,340,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,524,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08. AT&T has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in AT&T by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

