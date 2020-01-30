Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) Plans Dividend of $0.47

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RDSA stock traded down GBX 82.50 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,048.50 ($26.95). 4,225,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The firm has a market cap of $85.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,233.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,317.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDSA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Main First Bank initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,780 ($36.57) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,722.30 ($35.81).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

