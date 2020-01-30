Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 108.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.91. The stock had a trading volume of 350,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,030. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average of $120.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.07.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $122.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.