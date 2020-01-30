RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.90. RPC shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 107,173 shares traded.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get RPC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $984.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.53.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.