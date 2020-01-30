Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $46.24

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and traded as low as $45.45. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on RUSHB. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

