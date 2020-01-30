Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $46.24

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and traded as low as $45.45. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have commented on RUSHB. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25.
About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)
Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.
