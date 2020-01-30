S2 Resources (ASX:S2R) Trading Up 8.7%

S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), approximately 111,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79.

About S2 Resources (ASX:S2R)

S2 Resources Ltd engages in the exploration of various mineral properties in Australia and Scandinavia. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and platinum metals. It holds an 80% interest in Eundynie tenements that consist of six exploration licenses covering 103 square kilometers; interests in the Ecru project located to the southeast of Battle Mountain in Lander County, Nevada; and the South Roberts project located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for S2 Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S2 Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.