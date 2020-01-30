Safe Haven (SHA) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $2,142.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.55 or 0.02590402 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.