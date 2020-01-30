SaluS (SLS) Trading Up 60.6% Over Last Week

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 32.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for about $5.05 or 0.00053046 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded 60.6% higher against the US dollar. SaluS has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $25,756.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046137 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00067894 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,535.51 or 1.00186769 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000747 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001378 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000604 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

