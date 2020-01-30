Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Trading 33.3% Higher

Sanatana Resources Inc (CVE:STA) traded up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 1,335,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 723,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $4.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Jackfish gold property covering an area of 3,769 hectares located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011.

