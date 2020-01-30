Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

SANM stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. 9,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,622. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SANM. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $274,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.