Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will post sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. UBS Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,916,000 after buying an additional 934,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,740,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,687,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 197,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.38. 918,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,705. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

