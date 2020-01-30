Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 3.58%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Schneider National updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.25-1.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. 618,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,853. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.73.

In other Schneider National news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $191,920.00. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

