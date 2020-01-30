Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 569,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Scholastic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 365,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scholastic by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Scholastic by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scholastic stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.80. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Scholastic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

