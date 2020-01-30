Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 560.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,064 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 280,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 202.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after buying an additional 504,331 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 624,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after buying an additional 40,933 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 557,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 35,457 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,415,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. 9,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,071. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.

