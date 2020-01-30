Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Holdings Raised by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,289 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $17,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.22. 6,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,250. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $43.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.

