Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 4.8% of Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Quadrant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 182,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,826,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,145. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

