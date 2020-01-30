Science Applications International’s (SAIC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAIC. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Science Applications International stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

