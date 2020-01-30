Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.95-5.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.46. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $71.04 and a 12 month high of $119.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,287. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.