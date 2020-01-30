Sealchain Achieves Market Cap of $1.88 Million (SEAL)

Sealchain (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Sealchain token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including MXC and LBank. In the last seven days, Sealchain has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Sealchain has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $114,255.00 worth of Sealchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sealchain Profile

SEAL is a token. It launched on February 11th, 2018. Sealchain’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,813,492 tokens. Sealchain’s official website is sealchain.io . Sealchain’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Sealchain

Sealchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sealchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sealchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sealchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

