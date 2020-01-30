Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Down 11.6%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price dropped 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 514,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 165,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 80.98%. The business had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

