Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.52.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $45.81. 529,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 491,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.