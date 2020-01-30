Sentinel (SENT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $37,426.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $37,426.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

