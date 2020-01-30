Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SERV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

NYSE:SERV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,622. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -52.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Servicemaster Global has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,382.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1,719.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 165,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after buying an additional 1,071,317 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,270,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.