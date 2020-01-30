ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

NYSE:NOW traded up $23.73 on Thursday, hitting $336.66. The stock had a trading volume of 629,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,870.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.91. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $187.01 and a 52-week high of $318.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,784,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $133,017,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

