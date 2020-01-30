ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

NYSE:NOW traded up $28.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $340.95. 4,098,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. ServiceNow has a one year low of $187.01 and a one year high of $318.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,894.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.68.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

