ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Cowen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from to in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.03.

NOW traded up $28.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.62. 4,917,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,897.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.42 and its 200 day moving average is $271.91. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $187.01 and a 12 month high of $318.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,280,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

