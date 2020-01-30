ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $336.00 at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $336.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.34% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

NYSE:NOW traded up $21.92 on Thursday, hitting $334.85. 2,956,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $187.01 and a 1 year high of $318.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.91. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,860.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at $10,476,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 28.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

