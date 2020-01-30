SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 19,231 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,441,000 after acquiring an additional 49,482 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 978,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after acquiring an additional 99,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 927,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,019,000 after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 766,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,419,000 after acquiring an additional 261,525 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 622,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.09.

In related news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.78. The stock had a trading volume of 743,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

