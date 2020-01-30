SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 195,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 171.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 44,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,042,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,023,000 after buying an additional 99,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of ECH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.83. 865,345 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.