SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,522,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,701,000 after acquiring an additional 52,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.15. 1,459,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,700. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average of $128.57. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $112.86 and a 52-week high of $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

