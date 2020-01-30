SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 768.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.35% of CNO Financial Group worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,433,000 after acquiring an additional 539,021 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim downgraded CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $31,266.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,810.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

