SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYK. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,386. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

