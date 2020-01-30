SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 59,994 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 148.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,994 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.97. 1,765,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,876. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $302,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,960. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

