SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 296.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,793 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.49. The stock had a trading volume of 711,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $99.30 and a twelve month high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

