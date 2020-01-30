SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,848 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $9,239,701.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,807,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $155,709.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $107,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,530 shares of company stock worth $43,949,519. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.91. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $80.54 and a one year high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.08.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

