SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,844 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 64,479 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 845,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after buying an additional 734,784 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 795,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after buying an additional 113,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 573,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of NRG Energy stock remained flat at $$37.16 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,352,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

In related news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

