Shadow Token One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Shadow Token has a total market capitalization of $140,242.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadow Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.03100887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00194717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00123197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com . Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shadow Token Token Trading

Shadow Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

