Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of BBVA Banco Frances at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BBVA Banco Frances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

BBAR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 577,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,170. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $925.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.70. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 47.60% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $348.29 million during the quarter.

BBVA Banco Frances Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

