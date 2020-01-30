Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 25,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

SVC stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.19. 770,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,191. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

