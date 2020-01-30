Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 27,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

NYSE:LH traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $179.04. The company had a trading volume of 514,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.61. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $137.52 and a 52 week high of $181.72.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.