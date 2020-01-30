Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises 1.0% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after buying an additional 649,502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in United Technologies by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,454,000 after buying an additional 588,243 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 281.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,864,000 after acquiring an additional 361,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 769.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 302,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,326,000 after acquiring an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,912.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.00. 4,377,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,498. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.72.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

UTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

