Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.13 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 743,900 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $44,621,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $30,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.47. 2,782,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,337. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 134.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

