Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 164.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 106.4% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARCC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,198. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

