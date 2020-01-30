Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 562 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Globe Life worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Globe Life stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.29. 329,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $107.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.26%.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $2,473,250.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $1,815,405.00. Insiders sold 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

