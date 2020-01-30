Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after acquiring an additional 990,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after purchasing an additional 552,223 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 733,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after purchasing an additional 414,639 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $91.66. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

