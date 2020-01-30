Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $2,409,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $347.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,323,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,562. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.80. The company has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

