Shell Midstream Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 735 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,125% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

SHLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 899,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,567. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 101.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 162,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 127,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

