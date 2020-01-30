Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)’s share price was down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.21, approximately 14,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 17,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48.

About Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company primarily focuses on metabolic syndrome, pain, infectious diseases, cholesterol medication, anti-hypertension drugs, depression treatment, prescription drugs, OTC drugs, and diagnostics.

